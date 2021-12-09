‘Chug It’ Promoters to Go Ahead With Lawsuit against Spice

Chug It promoters say they are still pursuing their plans to file lawsuits against Dancehall Artiste Spice.
This, in relation to her no-show at their September 5th event.
They say the suits are being filed in the US state of Florida.
Reports are that Spice is being sued for defamation, breach of contract and tortious interference with contract.
At the height of their disagreement Spice insisted she would not give a refund or apology, blaming the missed performance on the organizers.

