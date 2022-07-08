‘Chucky’ Slapped with Several Charges in Westmoreland

Twenty-two-year-old Jermaine Baker, otherwise called ‘Chucky’, of White Hall in Negril, Westmoreland has been charged with Wounding with Intent, Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of a Firearm stemming from an incident that occurred on Good Hope main road in the parish on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Reports are that about 9:15 a.m., a man was driving his Cobra motorcycle when another motorcycle, with Baker as the pillion drove up beside him. Baker reportedly brandished a firearm and opened gunfire hitting the man in his face. They robbed him of his cellular phone and also made off with his motorcycle. The police were summoned and the man was assisted to hospital where he was admitted.

Baker was apprehended in June, after he shot and injured by a licensed firearm holder, during a robbery attempt on Manley Boulevard in the parish. He was subsequently admitted to hospital under police guard. An investigation was launched and he was later charged for both incidents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com