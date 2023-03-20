‘Chucky’ Charged with Breaches of the Firearms Act

Thirty-year-old Kenroy Collins, otherwise called ‘Chucky’, an electrician of Sligoville, St. Catherine was arrested and charged following an incident in his community on Friday, February 17.
Collins was charged with Wounding with Intent, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Using a Firearm to commit a Felony.
Reports from the Sligoville Police are that about 4:40 p.m., Collins and a group of men went to the complainant’s house where he pulled a firearm and opened gunfire hitting him several times.
The Police were alerted and the man was transported to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
An investigation was launched and Collins turned himself in to the Police. He was subsequently charged after a Question and Answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalized.
The other men are currently being sought by the police.