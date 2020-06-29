McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…
Chuck Apologizes over ‘Insensitive’ Comments Regarding Harassment
Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has apologized for comments he made last week that have been considered insensitive to sexually abused women.
Mr Chuck said he deeply regrets the statement and it as “insensitive behaviour on my part, and I unreservedly and sincerely apologize.”
There has been backlash over the initial statement he made before the Joint Select Committee on Sexual Harassment, indicating that women with complaints should come forward in a period of a year or so rather than the many years seen in the case of women in the “Me Too” movement in the US. The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) was among those calling for sanctions against the Minister and an apology.
Mr Chuck says harassment is pervasive and he has always been an advocate for women to be treated with dignity and respect. “I commit and assure everyone who has been concerned by my utterance, that my conduct in Committee meetings and otherwise, will reflect the fact that I do not seek to diminish the importance of this issue,” Mr Chuck said.
He said he was asking for the public’s forgiveness and he commited to championing the cause and concerns of our women and to be an ally and an advocate representing fully and fairly the women of Jamaica.
