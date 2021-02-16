‘Chubby’ the Farmer Gunned Down in Lambs River, Hanover

27-year-old Oroy Hines, otherwise called ‘Chubby’, a farmer of Lambs River district in Hanover, was shot and killed by armed men in his community, on Friday, February 12.

Reports by the police are that about 10:40 am, Hines was walking along the roadway in the community, when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, Hines body was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed, and he was later transported to the morgue for a post mortem examination.