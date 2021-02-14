‘Chubby’ Murdered in Hanover

One man was shot and killed, and another nursing gunshot wounds at a hospital, after gunmen kicked open the door to their home, in Bessie Baker, Hanover, on Friday, February 12.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Oroj Hines, otherwise called ‘Chubby’ farmer of Lambs River in Westmoreland, while the injured victim has been identified as a 26-year-old labourer, of Bessie Baker district.

Reports by the Ramble police are that about 10:40 pm, both men were at a house in Bessie Baker when three men armed with handguns kicked open the front door and opened gunfire hitting them both.

Both wounded men managed to run from the house and were chased by the gunmen, who caught up with Hines along the roadway and again shot him multiple times.

The gunmen then escaped in the area on foot, while residents in the community summoned the police.

On the arrival of the police, both men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where Hines was pronounced dead, and the other man rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.