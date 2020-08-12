Chronixx & Protoje Praise Popcaan As A ‘Giant & Great Ambassador Of Jamaican Music’

It’s hard to stay mute when greatness unfolds right in front of your eyes. As Popcaan’s newly released FIXTAPE escalates to the top of music charts, the ones that knew him when triumphs like these were a mere dream, can’t help but shout out their praises.

Protoje went on Instagram today to big up his friend Popcaan, letting his 451k followers know just how much of a great guy he is. In fact the Same So singer said Popcaan is, “One of the greatest global ambassadors of Jamaican music.” He further added, “Give respect where respect is due.”

Popcaan is currently No. 1 on the iTunes Top Reggae Albums chart for the first time, thanks to what is now seen as his prodigious album the FIXTAPE. The dancehall deejay has dethroned the iconic Bob Marley, who has been at the coveted No. 1 spot for his 1984 album, Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers. He’s also No. 3 on UK Apple Music Top Albums.

Protoje posted a photo of Poppy and himself, which was taken on the music video set of their recent collab, Like Royalty that debuted last week. He also quoted a verse from Popcaan’s segment on the track, “Right now dem surprise how man a live, so me gain me blessings yo a so me give,” then substantiating those words, Protoje continued, “@popcaanmusic is a real yute, countless a blessings the man give people and change nuff lives.”

Chronixx also gave a shout out to both Protoje and Poppy a few days ago on his Instagram. He reposted a photo, also from the set of the Like Royalty music video, and said, “Met popcaan for the first time when I was 16 yo and Proto when I was 18. Man dem a giant now!!!! Weh hypocrite ago do now jah????”

Popcaan is also now at the top of the leaderboard on the Top Reggae Songs chart for two singles on the FIXTAPE and those featuring OVO Sound boss, Drake. His singles Twist & Turn is sitting at No. 1 while All I Need is at No. 2, again pushing Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds out of the top position, which is now at No. 3.

Popcaan has been making note of his accomplishments online by adding screenshots of the music charts on his Instagram page, he also showed off that he has 4 albums in the Top 25 Reggae Album chart. His captions read:

“4 albums in the top 25 bob marley alone!!! anyways me ago read me bible later #unruly”.

Source: Dancehallmag