Chronixx & MediSun Recruited By Lucky Daye For Sweet Reggae/R&B Remix To ‘Roll Some Mo’

Chronixx has collaborated with American Contemporary R&B singer, Lucky Daye, to produce the remixed Reggae/R&B fusion single, “Roll Some Mo”, along with fellow Jamaican Reggae entertainer MediSun.

The new release is a remix of the original version of the same title, which was released in 2018.

The melodic collaboration begins with Chronixx’s sultry voice offering the first verse with a dynamic, old school flow reminiscent of traditional Reggae. Complementing the Reggae/R&B fusion beat, Chronixx leads the listener into the renowned chorus from the original song sweetly sung by Lucky Daye. “Roll Some Mo” is a great product of the harmonious weaving of two genres, which showcases Lucky Daye’s versitility in music.

The 34-year-old songwriter from New Orleans quickens his flow to deliver a second verse that’s also sprinkled with Chronixx’s patois ad libs.

The single, released under RCA Records, culminates with a stellar third verse from Reggae artiste MediSun.

“Roll Some Mo” has racked up over 20,000 views on YouTube since its upload three days ago.

Both artistes have released new projects since the start of the year. Chronixx released the hit Dela Move in March ahead of the release of his next album, Dela Splash, later this year.

He has also collaborated with several international artistes this year, including Alicia Keys. Having released three songs in the last three days, Lucky Daye also seems to be gearing up to premiere a new body of work to include recent releases Shoulda – featuring Babyface – and Misunderstood.

Source: Dancehallmag