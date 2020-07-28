Chronixx Delivers Of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Grammy nominated reggae singer Chronixx made his third appearance on NBC’s Jimmy Fallon Live on Monday.

The singer whose given name is Jamar McNaughton first appeared on the late-night show is 2017, then in 2017. His latest appearance saw him performing the track Cool As The Breeze/Friday, that was released last Friday. It was produced by Jimi Adesanya.

Only a few years ago, fellow entertainer and close friend of Chronixx, Protoje, appeared on the show.

Due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus, Chronixx did not perform in studio, and was instead seen in a video shot beforehand in Jamaica. Thousands of viewers around the world tuned in to see the Skankin’ Sweet singer, who did not disappoint.

In only sixteen hours, the video of Chronixx’s performance already has over 16,000 views on YouTube, with fans commending the artiste.

Andrea Smith commented, “Chronixx always gives a great performance! Thanks Jimmy Fallon for giving these young Reggae artist this platform.”

Meanwhile, Sharlene Watson said, “Jamaica has some new summer jams and this is one! Every day is summer inna Jamaica!”

Jimmy Fallon even took to Twitter to commend Chronixx. He said, “Thank you @ChronixxMusic. You always deliver.”

Last year, Grammy Award Winning singjay Koffee appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live where she performed her hit Toast.

In March, Chronixx debuted his first solo project for the year titled Dela Move, a prelude to Dela Splash, his sophomore album slated for release later this year. This is the follow up to his 2017 Grammy-nominated début Chronology.

