Chronixx Debuts New Song ‘Dela Move’ Off His Upcoming Album ‘Dela Splash’

It’s been a while since the world has heard new music from Chronixx, but the reggae superstar is back with a new single plus an announcement about his sophomore album.

After the release of his first album, Chronology, which dropped in 2017, Chronixx kept himself quite busy on tour across Africa, Europe and Asia for over a year. It wasn’t until last year that fans were finally served new music from the reggae artist: a remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Don’t Care’ which also featured Koffee.

But now Chronixx is back to dropping official singles. On Friday, he released Dela Move, the first song off his upcoming second album. The title of the track is inspired by Chronixx’s hometown – De La Vega City in Spanish Town. The song is also a nod to the 1987 Admiral Bailey song “Della Move”.

On Dela Move, it is clear that Chronixx is sampling a new hip-hop as he raps, “shell down di whole world already, shell it down again now them calling me back / who could a sick fi call me wack?”. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chronixx admitted that the song was a freestyle and a mixture of different music styles.

“It’s like a freestyle, that whole song,” Chronixx said. “I had three songs on that beat, and I chose that one ’cause it’s just fun. It doesn’t have a chorus; it goes from start to finish just going from different flows, different melodies, and the lyrics doesn’t really make much sense, to be honest. It’s more of a musical jam, fusing the different sounds.”

For the video, directed by Nabil Elderkin, the Spanish Town representer opted for a more playful visual, surrounding himself with musicians placed in nature as they conjure up African-inspired rhythms.

Chronixx’s second album, Dela Splash will arrive later this year. Having suffered “burn out” from the trajectory of his career and accolades he received following his first album, Chronixx said this album is “so much darker than anything else I’ve ever done.” He is, however, being more open to collaborating with more artists on this project as he works to put De La Vega on the map.

Listen to Dela Move, Chronixx’s first single off his upcoming album below:

