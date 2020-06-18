Chronixx Calls For A New Type of Protest Amidst Global BLM Movement

In a social climate rife with anxiety, frustration, and anger surrounding a global pandemic and, now, racial prejudice and tension, renowned Reggae musician Chronixx has lent his voice and expertise to call for a new type of protest.

During an interview with BBC Newsbeat yesterday, the artiste contributed to the worldwide conversation on racial prejudice and violence amidst global protests over the murder of George Floyd and other African-American citizens by police in the United States.

In an interview with reporter Kameron Virk of Newsbeat, the UK-based news arm of BBC Radio 1 and BBC 1Xtra, the Grammy-nominated Reggae artiste urged the Black community, and the world, to reflect on themselves and the outcome of past protests to create new methods that warrant a greater change.

Chronixx explained that the world needs a new form of protest to effectively eliminate racial discrimination in society, which begins with each individual making that change within themselves. Alluding to recent protests across the United States and in countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Jamaica, the artiste went on to encourage listeners to examine and compare protests throughout the years with those today in an effort to employ a “fresh” approach to the fight for justice and equality.

“That’s why I seh after the revolution must come the evolutionaries. These days what we need is active spirituality. ‘Cause Bob done fight already, X done fight already, and Rosa Parks mek we fly in first-class nice and steady. So if you want to go and fight that fight again, then alright,” Chronixx said about finding a more effective method of protest.

While speaking about his latest single Same Prayer, featuring fellow Reggae musician Kabaka Pyramid, Chronixx reiterated that “there’s a world away from social media” and emphasized the importance of nurturing that world by improving oneself through learning, reconnecting with nature, self-care, and spending quality time with family. As an advocate through music for mental health and meditation, the musician reminded listeners to resist the urge to be consumed by social media and rather “be easy” on and “show compassion” to themselves.

In less than a day, the interview has since been uploaded to the BBC 1Xtra and BBC News Instagram accounts and has gained over 193,000 views across both accounts cumulatively. The interview has sparked a slew of positive and negative comments online, either commending Chronixx’s advice and opinions or persecuting the BBC for promoting a “secret agenda” of violence and protest rather than report news.

The artiste has always been and continues to be a public advocate for black and African history through his music and social platforms. Known for music centered on the empowerment of African and black communities globally and the importance of mental health, Same Prayer joins Chronixx’s repertoire of inspirational music including Black is Beautiful, Skankin Sweet, I Can, Majesty and Selassie Children” from his Grammy-nominated debut album Chronology released in 2017.

Same Prayer, released five days ago, will be featured on Chronixx’s upcoming sophomore album, Dela Splash, and is intended by the artiste as “a prayer for the younger generation” to promote reflection and meditation for self-improvement.

The music video for Same Prayer is set in the hills of Jamaica and uses the beautiful scenery as a metaphor for the continuation of life and nature – the same message that is strewn throughout the song’s lyrics. The video has gained over 92,000 views since its upload to YouTube yesterday and is ranked in the top 50 music videos trending on YouTube in Jamaica.

