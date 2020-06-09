Chronic Law Supports ‘Black Lives Matter’ Movement With New Video For ‘Talk Di Truth’: Watch

Chronic Law does not skip a beat to deliver topical range, style, and variety in his professional footprint as a dancehall artiste.

On the heels of the international Black Lives Matter protests observed across social media, parking lots, supermarket aisles, and street sides, Chronic Law has decided to weigh in on the truth and nothing but the truth in his June 5, 2020 release of ‘Talk Di Truth.’

Produced by Sonovic Music, the song and music video hits close to home for the deejay, who recently sang of friends he has lost in his ‘Cry Tears’ single released May of this year. The realism in ‘Talk Di Truth’, showcases his regard for life, humanity, and loyalty.

In compassion, the Law Boss highlights that “only the truth shall set you free”, as the image of brutality to blacks and a FREEDOM sign fades in the scene, to welcome the lyrical eye-opener arranged in the chorus and two verses. Here, the Law Boss puts his lyrical genius to the worldwide protests against racism and mistreatment of the black race.

He urges the -three-piece suite clad- powers that be, to talk the truth, and not hide it from the youths.

Law reiterates the obvious, that, loss of life is affecting us all, today for me tomorrow for you. Noting that, in these changing times, lower class and some specialist workers are being replaced by robots, making survival harder for the masses.

The imagery of racism influenced riots, clips of black activists, and news clipping of the recent black murder, all compliments the lyrical cry for the oppressor’s actions to be revealed.

Perhaps in emotions of hurt, the artiste adds, that “everything dem seh wi believe it, an a dem a smile when a wi a feel it, every youth fi get dem book an read it, doh mek dem control yuh feelings, half a wi lost, half a wi lost…” At a glance and even between the lines, it is clear that ‘we feel it’ due to the lack of knowledge. Without a doubt, he is advising the youths to become aware; beginning with reading their history books.

It is not uncommon for an artiste to collaborate in seasons of hurt and struggle. Recently, in light of COVID-19, Romiech Entertainment released a group song entitled ‘We Rise’. Though it would be nice, there is no telling if Law’s 6IX clan will release via the dancehall platform a group song on the sad and heartbreaking brutality of blacks.

Watch the official video for Chronic Law’s Talk Di Truth below.

Source: Dancehallmag