Chronic Law, Squash Deny Rumours of Ongoing Feud in the Camp

Dancehall Artistes Chronic Law and Squash is denying rumours of a fallout.

Rumours that the 6ix Camp was in disarray have been put to rest when the two key players silenced the naysayers.

The rumour emerged when True Island Stories, a Youtube account posting a vlog alluding to several assertions. The post claimed unrest within the camp, and members did everything to mitigate against it reaching the public. Chronic Law styling himself as 1Lawboss was also another accusation that Squash was allegedly uneasy with the moniker. This was further fueled by Chronic Law’s collaboration with incarcerated deejay Tommy Lee Sparta on “Judgement Day”. Considering recent gang activities between Flankers and Salt Spring factions in Montego Bay, the vlogger perceives the move as disloyal.

The allegations soon found traction with other Youtubers and spiralled out of control. Vloggers and critics have been criticized by both men and the well-known 6ixx camp producer Hemton Music for questioning their allegiance.

A flashback photo of Squash and Chronic Law holding up the 6ixx hand sign was released on Hemton Music’s official Instagram page a short time ago.

“SOME UNU VLOGGERS FI STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS,” Hemton wrote in the capitalized text before stating that the family is still intact. This was followed with the caption, “2 bosses 1 Aim 1 Dream 1 destiny 1 family 1 Law 1 6ix 1 Team Nth nuh Change ?? @squash6iixboss x @1law chroniclaw357”

Endorsing the sentiment, 6ixxBoss Squash asked those who disseminate fake news to “calm down.”, “Dem need fi stop the Mockery. Family a family. Those guys need to tek a chill pill,” he wrote alongside some laughing emojis.

Chronic Laws then cosigned this via a retweet with the caption, “at di end a di day a night ?? neva lie to me dawg.” supported by some praying emojis.