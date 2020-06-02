Chronic Law & Shawn Storm Inspire With Their New Video For ‘Never Give Up’: Watch

In these times, when the coronavirus still lingers and is especially affecting Jamaica, Chronic Law and Shawn storm have teamed up to provide some inspiration for the islanders. Both artistes seek to bring some measure of comfort through the song called Never Give Up on the Full Track Riddim, which was produced by Kwashawna Records.

The video opens on a shot of Waterford in Jamaica, as Chronic Law is surrounded by young men in white t-shirts with the words: “Free Shawn Storm.” Storm, who is one of the co-accused in the Vybz Kartel murder case, was recently given a reduced sentence for his role in the crime. He must now serve 22 years and six months instead of his initial sentence of 25 years.

Chronic opens the song with: “affi make the money for my family dem alright” as he walks through the streets of Waterford, showing how the community looks.

“Never nuttin comes easy….but we never give up,” he continues.

Shawn Storm’s vocals enter the track next with Sikka Rymes making an appearance in the video. Both artistes are pleading with the youth of the Jamaican ghettoes to remember that nothing comes easy and that they should always fight for their dreams.

As with many Chronic Law videos, marijuana is given a special highlight, as his crew walks the streets. The beat is not very fast and keeps within the theme of meditation and reflection, while the video, by Chrome Video Entertainment, is of excellent quality.

As the video progresses, more shots of the streets are shown, and Chronic Law gives money to a few people trying to alleviate their situation.

The video debuted on YouTube yesterday and already has over 78 000 views, with fans showing love and appreciation for the positive message in the song.

“This touch me heart bro… Jah know hope everybody weh a read this work hard and achieve all a them goals ,” one fan said, as another shared the same sentiment: “Song so Inspirational Shawn Storm ,” and this fan was also touched by the inspirational message: “nothing never come easy..we a guh through hatd times..but we never give up!!! Dem tune yah we a talk bout…UPLIFT THE PEOPLE!!!.”

Many other fans called for both Shawn Storm and Vybz Kartel’s freedom like this one who said: “Am really loving this chune big up chronic law free Kartel and Shawn storm more life gaza to the world .”

The song will truly be appreciated in these times when people are looking to rebuild their lives following the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Source: Dancehallmag