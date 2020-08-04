Chronic Law Living His Best Life On Country Vacation

It’s Emancipation weekend in Jamaica, and the festivities have begun with Chronic Law showing off his gymnastic skills in the pool on his vacation in the country.

Courtesy of the Law Boss himself, the dancehall artiste, shared a video on his Instagram page yesterday as he attempted to pull off what turned out to be a pretty cool backflip.

Since the visual was in slow motion, expectations ran wild, with fans simply not knowing whether he could complete the trick, but surprisingly he does, nailing a perfect backflip into the pool.

Who would have thought the notorious Dancehall gangster had it in him, only goes to show he’s not one to underestimate. Law captioned the feat, “1 Life #CountMyBlessings,” which sees him indeed basking in his blessings. It also references his new track entitled Count My Blessings that released a week ago on June 25.

The single shows off Law’s lyrical genius as he describes a hard knock life growing up while literally ‘counting his blessings’ through each phase. The hook echoes, “Mi get too much chance fi nah count my blessings, too much chance mi dawg.”

Chronic Law’s new track is featured on the Intention Riddim, produced by Attomatic Records – Dan Sky Records and distributed by Johnny Wonder. The music video complete with a creative lyric display was shot and edited by Reese Badda. Watch Count My Blessings below –

Source: Dancehallmag