Chronic law Diss back Jahmiel in ‘Relevant’
Produce by Shabdon Records

Chronic law waste no time he went direct like he’s sending a WhatsApp message.
Chronic law not backing down he’s ready for the war
Dancehall nice again!!!

The war is on
This song sick like covid19

“The same garlic blade give him a fade “
Law boss cuts off jahmiel locks
Saying that’s jahmiel is not a real Rasta

Law boss dismantle the Humpty dumpy name that jahmiel instill upon him

“Humpty dumpy tink a pickny ting look how the pumpy stay
It’s not kids war

Who is leading clash ??

Check it out

 

Jevauhani Nelson- News Reporter

