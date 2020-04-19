Chronic law Diss back Jahmiel in ‘Relevant’

Produce by Shabdon Records
Chronic law waste no time he went direct like he’s sending a WhatsApp message.
Chronic law not backing down he’s ready for the war
Dancehall nice again!!!
The war is on
This song sick like covid19
“The same garlic blade give him a fade “
Law boss cuts off jahmiel locks
Saying that’s jahmiel is not a real Rasta
Law boss dismantle the Humpty dumpy name that jahmiel instill upon him
“Humpty dumpy tink a pickny ting look how the pumpy stay “
It’s not kids war
Who is leading clash ??
Check it out
Jevauhani Nelson- News Reporter