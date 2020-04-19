Chronic law Diss back Jahmiel in ‘Relevant’

Produce by Shabdon Records

Chronic law waste no time he went direct like he’s sending a WhatsApp message.

Chronic law not backing down he’s ready for the war

Dancehall nice again!!!

The war is on

This song sick like covid19

“The same garlic blade give him a fade “

Law boss cuts off jahmiel locks

Saying that’s jahmiel is not a real Rasta

Law boss dismantle the Humpty dumpy name that jahmiel instill upon him

“Humpty dumpy tink a pickny ting look how the pumpy stay “

It’s not kids war

Who is leading clash ??

Check it out

Jevauhani Nelson- News Reporter