‘Chrome’ Shot to Death in Kingston

Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Palmer, otherwise called ‘Chrome’ of Kings Street, in Kingston, was shot and killed by gunmen along North Parade, on Thursday, January 20.

Reports coming from the Central police are that about 7:20pm, Palmer was walking along North Parade, in the vicinity of Ward Theater, when two men alighted from a vehicle and attacked him.

The men pulled handguns and shot Plamer multiple times, before escaping in the waiting motor car.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died, whilst being treated.

