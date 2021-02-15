Christopher Taylor and Shaunae Miller-Uibo Set NR at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Former Calabar High School standout, Christopher Taylor despite his second-place finish, set a new national record 32.80 seconds in the men’s 300m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York on Saturday, February 13, 20201.

The 21-year-old Jamaican splits were 11.45 after 100m and 21.53 at the 200m mark.

Jereem Richards Trinidad and Tobago’s London 2017 world 200m bronze medallist and 4x400m relay gold medallist, led from start to finish. He crossed the 100m mark in 10.98 and hit 21.14 seconds at the 200m before winning the race in 32.71 seconds.

Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who sets a new 200m national record of 22.40 seconds at the American Track League on January 31, lower her own 400m mark to 50.21 seconds. Miller-Uibo covered the first lap in 23.92 seconds.

It was the 26-year-old first indoor 400m since 2014, and she beat her previvors best of 50.88 seconds achieved back in 2013