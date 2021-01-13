Christopher Artwell Missing, from Kingston

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Artwell of St. Williams Path Way, Kingston 12 has been missing since Saturday, January 09.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Admiral Town Police are that Artwell was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Christopher Artwell is being asked to contact Admiral Town Police at 876-922-6243, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....