Christmas Tree Lit Up at Harmony Beach Park

History was created on Monday night (December 13) at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony that lit up grounds of the new Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James.

Prior, the historic Sam Sharpe Square was the home of the Christmas tree where for decades, people from all over St. James and Western Jamaica, by extension, would turn out to attend the annual ceremony.

However, organizers, the St. James Municipal Corporation, has for the first time given the tree a new home in the Harmony Beach Park, situated along the Howard Cooke Boulevard and Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in the Second City.

During Monday’s ceremony, the fee hundred people in attendance were wooed to the musical thrills of reggae superstar, Ken Boothe, who shared stage with Sudania B and many more. Ken Boothe brought the house down as he took fans down memory Lane with classic hits.

The event, however, was not without its controversy as many Montegonians were left disappointed when the gates closed and they had to stay outside the venue in observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Alan Lewin