Christian Sasso and Aliana McMaster Overpower the World’s Best Shooters

Jamaica’s best shooters took on the world’s best shooters recently and over powered them to post the country’s best performances in any overseas based shooting competition. Former national shotgun champion Christian Sasso and in-form female shooter Aliana McMaster were in top-form when they defeated Master Class shooters in the Jack Links Cup and the best female shooters in the Zoli Cup, in Florida.

Christian Sasso, Joseph Fanizzi (USA) and Bill McGuire (USA) were forced to engage in a three-way shoot-off after ending the Jack Links Cup at Quail Creek Sporting Ranch, tied on 95 each in Fitasc at the end of regulation time. Sasso out-shot both Master Class, pro shooters to take the overall trophy.

He was ecstatic about his performance while giving praise to all of his supporters and the other shooters who did well on the tour. “Firstly I would like to thank the sponsors who helped me to compete in the Jack Links Cup tournament in Florida, who are Sasco Distributors, Azan Super Centre and Issa Construction. They all played an integral part of my success that took place over the competition.”

“Right now I am ecstatic. I always try to do my best but to place in Master Class Fitasc, after a shoot-off with Joseph Fanizzi and Bill McGuire, two giants in the sport, I couldn’t be any happier with the results. As you know Fitasc is only one category of many in the tournament. Right now my shooting scores are in line with the pros.”

“I believe that with more international tournaments to come and exposure to different targets, I can consistently produce a first, second or third place.”

“With that being said I would like to congratulate all the Jamaicans who participated and placed in the tournament. To name a few, I will start with Aliana McMaster who is a junior excelling in the sport as basically a new comer, Roman Tavares-Finson who shot exceptionally well, Zachary Chin, Jonathan Ralston who is a junior producing good scores right now, Isaac Mair, Chad Ziadie, Shaun and Marc Barnes, Edward Zacca, Paul Burke, Wendy McMaster, John Desnoes, Gordon Bucknor (and) Lenin Thompson. All of these persons did extremely well in their respective classes, and I would just like to big up all of them and big up team Jamaica.”

The Jamaican shooters performed ‘out of class’ in the tournament in several shooting disciplines, and its too extensive to itemize so only a few will be highlighted.

Shaun Barnes, six-time national shotgun champion toped the AA Class Thursday Prelims – 83 and the AA Class Fitasc – 86. Roman Tavares-Finson won the AA Class in 5-Stand after scoring 93 while Chad Ziadie topped the Main Event with his score of 172. Young Jonathan Ralston bagged first place in a number of disciplines namely, A Class Thursday Prelims – 81, A Class Fitasc – 85 and A Class Super Sporting – 42.

The Jamaicans were again on form in the Zoli Classic at the South Florida Shooting Club as well, with outstanding performances from Aliana McMaster, Chad Ziadie, Richard Todd and Brandon Laing.

McMaster was the number one female performer for Jamaica after topping the D Class – 87 in the Thursday Prelims, Friday Prelims – 83 and 5-Stand – 85. She took it to the ladies in the competition and bettered them and is seen as one to watch for podium performances in the future. She is first Jamaica female shooter to win a class in any overseas shooting competition under the Jamaica Skeet Club banner. She bagged 10 trophies in the tournament.

She too was happy with her performance “my performance overall between the overseas shoots so far have been honestly my best performance I could have put out there. I didn’t feel like I left anything out there. I couldn’t have done more. All I learnt is knowledge and experience and just a feeling of accomplishment and also dealing with disappointment and different aspects of things I need to learn about myself when shooting in foreign and I couldn’t have asked for a better result or game.”

Chad Ziadie won four AA Class categories with scores of – Thursday Prelims – 95, Friday Prelims – 86, Fitasc – 80 and Super Sporting – 44.

The Jamaicans now look forward to the upcoming overseas based competitions.