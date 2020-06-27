Christian Coleman warned not to expect Olympic deal says Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has warned Christian Coleman not to expect any special deals or favours that would allow him to return in time for the Tokyo Olympics if he is banned for missing anti-doping tests.

The 100 metres World champion was handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) last week for a ‘whereabouts’ violation. Coleman is facing a two-year ban for two missed tests and one filing failure in a 12-month period.

The 24-year-old American claimed that a two-year sentence would be “overkill” – before floating the possibility that “some sort of deal” might be agreed where he was suspended but could return for the Olympics.

Coe has made it clear, however, that this was not how the Athletics Integrity Unit, the sport’s independent watchdog on anti-doping matters, worked. “I would be very surprised if there was any thought that a deal is going to be struck here or in any of these cases,” Coe said. “It’s just not the system. That is not what the AIU does.”

While not mentioning Coleman by name, Coe also admitted his surprise that anyone with two strikes against them for missing tests was not more careful. “I don’t think it is that complicated, I really don’t,” added Coe. “The athletes are asked to give their whereabouts for one hour a day, and there is plenty of scopes if that one hour suddenly becomes a problem. It’s not arcane maritime law. You don’t need a degree in logistics from Cambridge to figure that out. It’s what you are expected to do.

Coe said he was heartened by the fact so many athletes had expressed their support for the whereabouts rule after Coleman and the world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser were both provisionally suspended in the past month for missing drugs tests.

Meanwhile, Coe is cautiously optimistic that some top-level athletics will be able to return in front of crowds this summer, starting with the Diamond League meeting in Monaco. “The one advantage that athletics has is that it’s not a contact sport,” said Coe. “Our first Diamond League we hope will be here in Monaco on 14 August and hopefully, we have every expectation that there will be a crowd in the stadium.

Coe also said he backed the 400-metre hurdler Dai Greene, who has criticised the lack of competition for British athletes and the slow pace at which the sport is returning from lockdown. “We have to be guided by science and we can’t play fast and loose with the health of the athletes,” Coe said. “But I do share Dai’s slight frustration.”