Chrisan Lewis Missing, from Kingston

Twenty-year-old Chrisan Lewis, a sales clerk of Liscombe Drive, Kingston 9 has been missing since Saturday, June 13.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Lewis was last seen at home about 10:30 p.m. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chrisan Lewis is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.