Chris Gayle Smashes 84 off 22-balls to Blow away Arabians in the T10 League

Chris Gayle plundered nine sixes as he hit 84 not out off just 22 balls to propel Team Abu Dhabi to a crushing nine-wicket win over Maratha Arabians, in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Chasing down a 98-run target, Team Abu Dhabi got home off just 5.3 overs as the explosive Jamaican and West Indies opener raced to 50 in just 12 balls – a feat he had previously achieved in 2016 while playing for Melbourne Renegades against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

On a remarkable day in Abu Dhabi, Waseem Muhammad then matched Gayle’s achievement by striking a half-century off 12 balls to hurry Northern Warriors to an eight-wicket victory over Pune Devils, for whom Yorkshire’s Sam Wisniewski took 2 for 14.

In the process, the 41-year-old Gayle also slammed the joint-fastest 50 in the history of the T10 League. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad had achieved the feat previously during the 2018 season of the tournament.

