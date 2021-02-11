Chris Gayle launches Record Label…Batsman focuses on recording career

With already five tracks released officially; three of them under his new label Triple Century Records, superstar Batsman Chris Gayle, also known as ‘The UniverseBoss’ is set to establish himself as a Recording Artiste.

The award winning batsman first got his vocals on a track when he recorded a collaboration with Akash Mehta called ‘We Heroes’ in 2016 for a UNICEF campaign, he started recording officially however when Stylo G mentioned his name in his ‘Too Hot’ single and promptly confirmed him for the celebrity remix.

“After the Stylo G remix last year and the reception to the track, I realized that this is something I could really take seriously so I started putting a team together. I took a lot of pointers from even Stylo about flow and recording correctly as well and now that my label is up and running the world will see what I can deliver,” Gayle shared

With additional releases last year including collaborations with Tanto Blacks ‘We Come Out Fi Party’ and Hindi British singer Avina Shah with ‘Groove’ plus a single called ‘Living Di Life’ Chris Gayle is now gearing up to release an introspective single called ‘Blessings’.

“Blessings is a thankful song really because I’ve been through a lot to achieve my success and I wanted to share that with my fans. I want persons to know that they too can achieve greatness if they work hard and never listen to negativity. I know 2020 has been a rough year for so many and 2021 looks bleak sometimes but just stay the course and commit to your goals,” Gayle added

The Blessings single is also set to have visuals in a matter of weeks and Gayle is looking forward to more releases with the help of his writing and recording team Camar “Flava” Doyles and Georvin Briscoe for Triple Century Records.