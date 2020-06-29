Chris Gayle Is ‘Too Hot’ To Handle For Starving Cricket Fans In This Stylo G Remix

Cricket season might have a spoke in its wheel due to the coronavirus pandemic but that’s not stopping the Universe Boss Chris Gayle from dabbling with music and showing the world his lavish lifestyle.

The cricketing legend is up to his usual antics and this time it’s a new music video that features him in a Stylo G song dubbed the Too Hot Celebrity Remix. The video released on Friday is a followup to the April 24 original and showcases a range of booties, beautiful women, luxury cars, and Chris Gayle – the main act vibing to Stylo’s lyrics and dropping some bars of his own.

Gayle sings:

Ah di millionaire laugh

Chris Gayle, di Universe Boss

Man hotta dan a pepper inna pot

Stylo time fi shoot di verse fast

Nah stop ah four, mi ah slap dem fi six

Mi nuh waste time check di watch pon mi wrist

Deh pon di road like tyre, ova di worl’ man hot like fire

Mi ah get gyal long before cricket, she book it, nuh miss it, first class ticket

She see mi style an mi neva haffi trick it

Di same night mi haffi bowl out di wicket

It appears the new video was also shot at the home of Gayle, a mansion overlooking the hills of St. Andrew. An opening scene features what looks like a dance studio complete with stripper poles. It might or might not be Gayle’s home as the cricketer has in the past revealed that he does have a strip club installed at his home.

Chris Gayle in Too Hot (Celebrity Remix)

The video which celebrates his cricket prowess presents shots of women gyrating and playing cricket that also seems to use cricket scenes as a metaphor for Gayle’s sexual prowess with the ladies who surround him.

Gayle is also filmed with his back to the camera in a suggestive position with one of those ladies.

Stylo G, who is best known for the Dumpling Remix with Spice and Sean Paul, exposes his lyrical dexterity on the fast-paced beat. Fans love the tune, with the video receiving 44k views on youtube under 24 hours. One fan noted that Stylo was using big collaborations to expand his music brand.

Another fan commented, “wul dem Chris Gayle uh wul di riddim, flow nice, me wah my dub a swear”.

Meanwhile, another asked whether Gayle’s music career “is not restrictive for sportsmanship.”

It doesn’t seem so from the thousands of cricket fans declaring their love for Gayle and some begging for him to change his mind about opting out of the CPL 2020. It’s been a while since Chris Gayle has been on the ball field but that’s not stopping him from hitting the sixes.

Watch the Celebrity Remix of Too Hot below.

Source: Dancehallmag