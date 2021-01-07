Chris Gayle Among WI Stars Confirmed for Pakistan Super League Draft

Star batsman, Chris Gayle is among five West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis were among 25 foreign players announced.

Board, PCB, released the list of foreign players with Gayle placed in the Platinum category.

PCB said the interest by West Indies players in the coming PSL was very good despite a packed international calendar in February-March.

Gayle who represented Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in earlier editions of the tournament will be a major attraction.