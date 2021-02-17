‘Chris’ Charge with Murder in St Mary

The St Mary Police is reporting that they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man, in connection with the shooting death of another man in the parish, on Wednesday, February 3.

The accused who has since been charged with murder has been identified as Christopher Walters, otherwise called ‘Chris’ of Top Road, in Gayle, St Mary.

He has been charged with the death of the 30-year-old farmer, Orville Richards, also of Top Road.

Reports by the Gayle police are that about 8:00 pm, the police received a report that gunshots were heard in the area, and a man was seen lying along the roadway.

The lawmen drove to the scene, and upon arrival, Richards was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by the police, Walters turned himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged.