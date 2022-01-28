Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging and Raping a Woman

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on a yacht docked at Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by a choreographer, dancer, and musician identified only as Jane Doe, who is suing for $20 million in damages.

According to the suit, the alleged assault took place on December 30, 2020. Brown had allegedly invited Doe to Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island. Doe claims that she and Brown were on a yacht in the area and that Brown offered her a drink. According to the suit, Doe felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness” after Brown filled her cup a second time.

The suit reportedly claims that Doe began to feel disoriented and “physically unstable” and that she started to go in and out of sleep. Brown then allegedly led her to a bedroom, closed the bedroom door, began undressing her, and allegedly raped her, the lawsuit claims.

TMZ’s report states that Doe says she told Brown to stop. Doe’s suit reportedly alleges that Brown ejaculated inside of her, subsequently getting up and stating he was “done.” Brown allegedly texted Doe demanding that she take Plan B the following day.