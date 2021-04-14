Chris Brown sued After his dog attacks Housekeeper

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

American Singer Chris Brown is being sued by his housekeeper after his dog allegedly attacked her, reportedly leaving her “unable to work,” with mounting medical bills.

According to reports, Patricia Avila and her sister, Maria, were cleaning at Brown’s Los Angeles home on Dec. 12, 2020 when his dog attacked them.

According to the suit, Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, and the dog growled and then “viciously” attacked her.

The article notes that before the incident, Brown’s dogs had been kept on a different part of his property, where they had no interaction with the housekeepers.

Brown allegedly called 911 when Avila “found her sister covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.”

The woman sustained injuries to her face, legs and arms. The incident required Maria to have two surgeries, and she required multiple days of stay in a local hospital.

Avila is suing for “severe emotional distress,” including sustained panic attacks, anxiety and depression.

After the attack, the dog was transported to Los Angeles Animal Services. There is no confirmation if the pet was returned to Brown.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....