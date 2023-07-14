Crime - Mckoy's News

“Chippy’ Killed in St Catherine

The Spanish Town police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed along Flintstone Drive in St Catherine, on Thursday, July 13.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Christopher Fearing, a security guard of Bells Heights, also in Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 5:50pm, residents in the community alerted the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of the area.

The lawmen carried out an investigation, and stumbled upon Fearing’s body, which was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination

