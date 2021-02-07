‘Chiney’ Shot and Killed in Hopewell

The Sandy Bay and Lucea police in the parish of Hanover, have arrested one man following the shooting death of a taxi operator, in Hopewell, Hanover, on Saturday night, February 6.

The dead man is being identified so far only as ‘Chiney’ a taxi operator of Seaview Drive, also in Hopewell, Hanover.

The identity of the suspect in custody has been withheld pending further Investigations.

Reports by the Sandy Bay police are that about 8:30 pm, patrons were at a bar party being held in the vicinity of Cycles Wright’s Plaza when a dispute developed between the taxi operator and another man.

It is further reported that the man brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting the taxi operator, before speeding away from the scene in a motor car.

Minutes after the murder, a motorcar fitting the description of the vehicle in which the shooter made his escape, crashed at a section of Bamboo drive and the driver was arrested as the prime suspect in the killing.

Two other men who are said to be relatives of the man taken into custody were also arrested by the police for allegedly assaulting the Investigators at the scene.