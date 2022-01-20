Chinese teen sold at birth is rejected by his biological parents after finding them online

A teenager in China who was sold at birth was left heartbroken after finally finding his birth parents and then being rejected by them.

Liu Xuezhou, 17, from China’s Hebei Province, posted about the heartbreaking reunion on Douyin on Monday, according to South China Morning Post.

Liu managed to find his biological parents with the help of local authorities after he was reportedly encouraged to make a post online. After doing a DNA test, police were able to locate the teenager’s father, Ding Shuangquan, and his mother, whose name was not revealed.

Local authorities held a reunion for Liu and his father last month, and he then went to Inner Mongolia to meet his mother a week ago. However, neither of them wanted him around.

Liu said his father was worried about taking the teenager into his new family and said his new wife might divorce him. The teenager’s birth mother allegedly told him, “There would be someone else if your adoptive parents didn’t buy you.”

The teenager found out he has four siblings and a half-sibling. He also shared that his parents allegedly “felt they were being forced to support him once their story was made public.”

According to Liu, who is now a second-year college student in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province, his birth parentssold him to a middleman after he was born in 2005. They paid a bride price to his mother’s family with the money they received. The two eventually divorced, and now each has their own family.

Disaster struck when Liu’s adoptive parents were killed during an explosion in their home in Nangong when Liu was 4 years old. His adoptive grandparents eventually took him in, but he reportedly moved around and also lived with other relatives.

Liu, who has had several odd jobs in the past and lived on government subsidy for orphans, will continue receiving the local government’s help even though he is technically no longer an orphan, according to the deputy head of the civil affairs department of Dacun township.

Featured Image via秒闻视频

https://www.yahoo.com/news/chinese-teen-sold-birth-rejected-191225190.html