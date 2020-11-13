Chinese community gives $8-M to COVID-19 fight

Jamaica News: The Chinese community in Jamaica on Wednesday (November 11) handed over a cheque for $8 million to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in support of the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

State Minister Juliet Cuthbert Flynn accepted the donation during a ceremony at the Ministry’s New Kingston office. Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn thanked the Chinese community for its continued assistance in the country’s COVID-19 fight and said the donation will be used to procure essential items.

“There are quite a number of things we are constantly in need of – personal protective equipment (PPE), N95 masks, for example, and other various things that these funds can be used [to purchase],” she said.

Representative of the Chinese community in Jamaica, Patrick Zhang, told JIS News that “this is from all the Chinese individuals living here. When we heard of the situation here several months ago, we started fund-raising efforts and every single individual donated”.

Mr. Zhang said that since the onset of the pandemic, the Chinese community has made monetary and other contributions to several hospitals and non-governmental organisations to assist those serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

