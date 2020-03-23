Chinese Community donate supplies to fight COVID-19

Amidst growing concern over the hardships being created by the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Chinese Community in Jamaica has seen the need to support the call for help.

“This is our home too and especially in this time of crisis in which people are losing their jobs and there is an increasing need for food and personal items, we have come together as the leaders of commerce, to support our Jamaican brothers and sisters,” says a Liaison Officer for the Chinese Community.

“We share the concern of the heavy toll that the onset of the Coronavirus is having on everyone and feel compelled to play our part to minimise the negative impact that it is having. Our contribution is also our way of expressing our appreciation to Jamaica for opening itself to us as home,” he adds.

The assistance is being provided to a wide cross section of the society including the Police, Fire Brigade, Nurses at the Cornwall Regional Hospital and a number of schools. Care packages have already been supplied to several needy communities.

The donation included food stuff, a large quantity of masks, hand sanitizers, tissues, gloves, hand towels and other items. Donations to schools were made to ensure the environment would be a safe one when the schools re-open, said the Liaison Officer.

“We are hoping to continue this effort for as long as we can, to ease the difficulty our fellow Jamaicans will face as we fight the spread of the virus in Jamaica. There is a large consignment of goods on order from China which should be delivered by air courier within the next seven to 10 days, following which we will have another wave of assistance to the communities and agencies that need it,” he disclosed.

The Chinese community island-wide are meeting to expand the assistance for the entire island where possible and are collaborating with the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) to ensure their efforts are coordinated into the national effort to fight the virus.

The Liaison Officer added, “We are aware that in earlier times the Chinese Community was very active in the life of the people of Jamaica and as a new generation we intend to bring that back as in keeping Vision 2030, we share the aim of Jamaica being the place of choice to live, work and raise families.

PHOTO

This is just a small portion of relief items that the Chinese Community is distributing free of cost in support of the battle against the COVID-19 coronavirus.