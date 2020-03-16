Chinese Community Closing Shops in Mobay

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Chinese Community Closing Shops – Major players in the merchant community of Montego Bay have jointly decided to close shops in support of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica. It is said that they have decided to close shop for the next 14 days, starting on Saturday, March 14.

Among the stores being closed temporarily are: Top Mart, Super 88, Beauty Queen, Wolf Creek, Golden Eagle, Pop Fashion and Seven Wolf.

They have also moved to dispel rumors that the move is in an effort to contain the spread due to a member amongst the Chinese community having the virus.