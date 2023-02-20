Chinese Businessman Robbed and Shot in St Elizabeth

Investigators attached to the Black River CIB Department in St Elizabeth has launched a manhunt for two motorcycle robbers, who reportedly shot and injured a Chinese businessman during a robbery along the Ballard Valley main road on Saturday morning.
Reports are that about 10:25am, the Chinese businessman was travelling in his Toyota Hiace mini bus along the roadway, when two men travelling on motorcycle blocked his path.
The men brandished handguns and demanded money from the businessman, but was shot in his leg when he refused to hand over the cash.
The gunmen proceeded to rob him of a large undetermined sum of cash before escaping on the motorcycle.
The businessman was assisted to hospital where he was treated and a report made to the police.