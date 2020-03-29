Chinese Business Community Playing its Role in COVID-19 Fight

Jamaica News: Chinese Business Community Playing its Role – “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country” has never been more apt than it is today. As societies all across the world grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 Jamaicans from all walks of life and origin are stepping forward to aid this beloved country. This is certainly the case for business owner Jiang Lin known popularly as “Ninja”.

Ninja set up a Wholesale and Haberdashery Retail business in the capital city of Kingston six years ago. Well ahead of any signs of a global pandemic affecting first his homeland China and now his country of choice Jamaica. Seeing the impact of COVID-19 in China, Italy and the United Kingdom motivated Ninja and a group of other Chinese business owners to come together and source several items for care packages to be distributed for families and households in need. The items include rubbing alcohol, liquid soap, wipes, gloves, masks, hydrogen peroxide and vinegar as an initial contribution to the national fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Ninja explained that “this Corona Virus is a serious disease. People must take it seriously. They must do all that they can to protect themselves and their families. Washing their hands often, staying home as much as possible and when they go out they must wear protective gear.”

The gifts were sourced as a collective from within the Chinese business community across Kingston and elsewhere throughout Jamaica. Ninja further explained that “they will do all that they can to help Jamaicans and Jamaica. Throughout our interview with him, Ninja emphasized that “Jamaica is out of many one people.” Stressing that the Chinese community is a part of the people of this country.

Among the recipients of the first donation was Rise Life Management and scores of inner-city families living in Kingston and St Catherine. McKoy News uses this opportunity to thank Ninja and the Chinese Business Community for their kind donations and will continue to partner with anyone who is stepping up to the plate and helping the less fortunate to do what they can to “flatten the curve”. This is after all a national effort and we must all do what we can to help those who are not able to help themselves.