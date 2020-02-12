CHINA’s HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTER OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 94 NEW DEATHS

Coronavirus
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 94 to 1,068 as of Tuesday, the province’s health commission said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

A further 1,638 new cases were detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, the lowest since Jan. 31, when 1,347 new cases were reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection in the province stood at 33,366 as of Tuesday.

Most of the new deaths on Tuesday were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 72 new deaths, up from 67 on Monday. A total of 820 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,104, down from 1,552 on Monday.

Contribution by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
The Edge 105 FM off to ‘phenomenal start’
The Edge 105 FM off to ‘phenomenal start’
Father beats 8-year-old daughter to death with cutlass for wetting the bed
Father beats 8-year-old daughter to death with cutlass for wetting the bed
CHINA’s HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTER OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 94 NEW DEATHS
CHINA’s HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTER OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 94 NEW DEATHS
Ascot High mourns slain schoolboy
Ascot High mourns slain schoolboy
DyDy Gives ‘Fresh’ Take on Dancehall
DyDy Gives ‘Fresh’ Take on Dancehall
I-Fight Promotion’s Night of Explosive Boxing
I-Fight Promotion’s Night of Explosive Boxing
Ikaya to Bare her Love this Valentine
Ikaya to Bare her Love this Valentine
This is How the Guns for Drugs trade Works
This is How the Guns for Drugs trade Works
Update those deported had been sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison
Update those deported had been sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....