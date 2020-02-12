CHINA’s HUBEI PROVINCE, EPICENTER OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, REPORTS 94 NEW DEATHS

The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 94 to 1,068 as of Tuesday, the province’s health commission said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

A further 1,638 new cases were detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, the lowest since Jan. 31, when 1,347 new cases were reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection in the province stood at 33,366 as of Tuesday.

Most of the new deaths on Tuesday were in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 72 new deaths, up from 67 on Monday. A total of 820 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,104, down from 1,552 on Monday.