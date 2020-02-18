China Regulator Says Coronavirus Impact on Industries to Show in February

Coronavirus
The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China’s various industries will mainly show up in February, a vice chairman of the country’s state assets regulator said on Tuesday.

Ren Hongbin of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) told reporters during a press briefing that more than 95% of central government-controlled companies in key sectors such as oil refining, communication, power and transport sectors are currently in operation.

 

