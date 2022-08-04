China an Important Economic Partner – Minister Morgan

As Jamaica celebrates its 60th year of Independence in 2022, the nation is also marking 50 years of diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, has hailed this relationship as mutually beneficial and has lauded China as a significant economic partner.

“China has been an important partner in our economic development, from the North/South Highway to the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement project, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building, the many scholarships and the general good relations,” the Minister pointed out.

He was speaking at a courtesy call by Chinese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Chen Daojiang, at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston on Wednesday (August 3).

Jamaica became the first country in the Caribbean region to establish diplomatic relations with China in 1972.

Describing Jamaica as “an important friend”, the Ambassador noted that “by the year 2021, China had made cumulative investment of US$2.1 billion in the island with bilateral trade volume of US$816 million”.

“I think with the development of our bilateral relations and the deepening of bilateral cooperation there is still much room for this number to go up,” he said.

Today’s exchange also included discussions around technology and media forms. Mr. Morgan pointed out that modern technology and new media are allowing for more nations to tell their own stories, which is something that could work to the advantage of both countries.

The Minister also commended China on maintaining its credibility as “the factory of global development and growth”, even in the face of global challenges.

“You have the commitment of the [Jamaican] Government of our continued friendship, our continued relationship and our continued interest in mutual cooperation and mutual advantageous collaboration for the betterment of both our peoples,” Mr. Morgan said.

WRITTEN BY: MICKELLA ANDERSON
SOURCE: JIS news

