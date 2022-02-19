Chin Murdered in Hopewell, Hanover

The Lucea police in Hanover have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a Rastafarian youth, in the Hopewell community of Hanover, on Friday, February 18.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Chin’, labourer of Macquarie Drive in Hopewell.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 8:30pm, the now-deceased was at a bar inside his yard when he was ambushed and by armed men.

The men opened fire, hitting him multiple times to his upper body before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, he was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.