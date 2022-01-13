‘Chin’ Gunned Down in Salt Spring, St James

The St James police have commenced an investigation into the motives surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Salt Spring community, on Tuesday, January 11.

The victims have been identified as Ryan Wint, otherwise called ‘Chin’ an Auto mechanic of a Bottom Melbourne address, also in Salt Spring, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 11:20am, Wint was walking along a section of the community when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by two armed men.

Residents in the community summoned the police after hearing gunfire coming from a section of the area, and police upon arrival, they saw Wint, who was lying along a section of the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

The scene was processed, and the police removed close to 20 spent shells from the location.