Child Protection Agency Opens Condolence Books For Alison Anderson Mclean

Jamaica News: The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) will open condolence books at its offices across the island for the late Alison Anderson McLean, who was the agency’s first Chief Executive Officer.

Mrs. Anderson McLean was appointed to the then Child Development Agency (CDA) in 2002, where she served until 2010.

The books will be open from Monday (June 15) to Friday (June 19) at the CPFSA’s corporate office, 48 Duke Street, Kingston; the north-east regional office located at the Lee Sin Tyre Centre, Windsor Road, St. Ann; southern regional office at 4 Kerr Crescent, Montego Bay; western regional office at Lot 19 Caledonia Mall, Mandeville; and the south-east regional office located at 40 Duke Street, Kingston.

Members of the public are invited to visit the locations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to sign.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey, said that the late Mrs. Anderson McLean was a transformational leader who “laughed heartedly and cried with her team in good and bad times”.

“She was a lover of children and very passionate for the downtrodden vulnerable people of the society,” she noted.

“She was a visionary, who was relentless in the modernisation of the child protection sector. During her tenure, she lobbied for the creation and expansion of units at the CDA to effectively respond to the needs of children, such as the Clinical Psychology Unit, Office of the Children’s Registry (OCR) and the establishment of the Investigation Unit,” Mrs. Gage-Grey added.

Mrs. Anderson McLean died on May 31 after ailing for some time. She served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Entertainment, Gender Affairs and Sport, and at the time of her death was the representative for the United Nations Women Multi-Country Office (MCO) for the Caribbean.

Source: JIS News