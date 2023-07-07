Child Found Wandering in Darling Street, Kingston

The Darling Street Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the
parents/guardians of a boy, who is believed to be about nine-year-old found wandering along Beckford street, Kingston on Thursday, July 06.

He was dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and red pants and a pair of light blue slippers. He gave his name as Tyquando Lovelace from Portland Cottage, Clarendon.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the parents/guardians of this child is asked to contact the Darling Street Police at 876-948-6773/ 823-0985, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

