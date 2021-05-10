Child allegedly starts fire on Water Street, Allman Town

A 7-year-old girl is said to have allegedly started a fire at a family dwelling which left a number of persons homeless on Water Street in Allman Town just moments ago.

One eyewitness told Mckoy’s News that the little girl was seen running from the building in shock after the fire started and they later found out that she lit an item that seems to have caused the fire. The eyewitness also alleged that one of the fire victims who were at the house at the time, fainted after she realized that the house was engulfed in fire.

Other residents saw the fire and immediately attempted to put out the blaze with buckets of water before the fire units arrive. They also managed to fight the blaze and save some of the items before the fire worsens; however, a number of items were damaged during the blaze. The cost is still unknown. One resident who assisted with the blaze told our news team that the fire which started from the back of the house was very hard to contain because the door to the section of the house in which the fire was spreading rapidly was locked.

However, police officers from the Allman Town police station and three fire units from the York Fire Station responded with great immediacy to the fire and managed to contain the blaze. Cooling down operations were still ongoing at the time Mckoy’s News left the scene.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Natasha Williams – News reporter