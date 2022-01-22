‘Chicken Back’ Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Nineteen-year-old Ian Langley otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’, of Anglin Avenue in Newland St. Catherine, was arrested following a Joint Police/Military operation at his home on Friday, January 21.

Reports from the Police are that an operation was carried out at the above mentioned premises. A search was conducted in the bedroom occupied by the accused, during the search a .380 Beretta pistol with a magazine containing six .380 cartridges were found in a holster under the mattress.

He was subsequently; arrested and charged for the offence of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession Ammunition.