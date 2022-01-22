‘Chicken Back’ Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Nineteen-year-old Ian Langley otherwise called ‘Chicken Back’, of Anglin Avenue in Newland St. Catherine, was arrested following a Joint Police/Military operation at his home on Friday, January 21.

 Reports from the Police are that an operation was carried out at the above mentioned premises.  A search was conducted in the bedroom occupied by the accused, during the search a .380 Beretta pistol with a magazine containing six .380 cartridges were found in a holster under the mattress.

He was subsequently; arrested and charged for the offence of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession Ammunition.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com