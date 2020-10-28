Cheptegei’s 5000m world record ratified by World Athletics

2019 Doha world champion Joshua Cheptegei’s world 5000m record of 12:35.36 set at the Wanda Diamond League in Monaco on Friday, August 14, 2020 has been ratified.

The Ugandan, now 24, took two seconds off Kenenisa Bekele’s mark of 12:37.35, set 16 years earlier in Hengelo. Amazingly, it was Cheptegei’s first race since setting a world 5km record on the roads on 16 February, also in Monaco.

With Cheptegei season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic he made no secret of his ambitions to take down’s Bekele’s record which had stood since the rising star was seven years old and targeted precisely that in Monaco.

On Wednesday, October 7, in Valencia, in his third race of the year, Cheptegei shattered the world record in the 10,000m, clocking 26:11.00, a performance which is now awaiting ratification.