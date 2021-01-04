Cheptegei Targeting 5,000m-10,000m Double at Tokyo Games

2019 Doha world 10,000m champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda says he will be gunning for the 5,000m-10,000m double at the Tokyo Olympics after breaking the world records in both distances in 2020.

The 24-year-old set a new 10,000 mark of 26 minutes, 11.00 seconds at the Valencia World Record Day event in October 2020 to beat Kenenisa Bekele’s time of 26:17.53 set in 2005.

At the Monaco Diamond League meeting two months earlier, he had also bettered Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000m record by almost two seconds with a time of 12:35.36.

If Ugandan wins gold medals in both events at 2021 Olympics Games, he would become only the eighth man to complete the double.

Cheptegei, who runs in Nike’s Dragonfly spikes — a lightweight shoe that combines a unique foam and carbon plates — said that his gear helped him but was not the reason for his success this year.

A debate over runners’ shoes have been raging since high-tech footwear developed by Nike played a starring role in two of the biggest distance-running achievements of 2019.

