Chef Murdered in Pimento Walk, St Ann

Police in the parish of St Ann are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a Chef in Pimento Walk, St Ann, on Thursday, February 16.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Miguel Hyman, otherwise called ‘Shane ‘ , Chef of Pimento Walk.
Reports are that about 10:00pm, Hyman was at a section of Pimento Walk called Hill Top, when he was ambushed and shot to death by unknown assailants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival Hyman was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.