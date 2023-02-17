Chef Murdered in Pimento Walk, St Ann

Police in the parish of St Ann are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a Chef in Pimento Walk, St Ann, on Thursday, February 16.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Miguel Hyman, otherwise called ‘Shane ‘ , Chef of Pimento Walk.

Reports are that about 10:00pm, Hyman was at a section of Pimento Walk called Hill Top, when he was ambushed and shot to death by unknown assailants.

The police were summoned and upon arrival Hyman was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

